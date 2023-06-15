Lastochki Sochi-Gagra canceled due to weather in Abkhazia

15 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Abkhazia railway

High-speed trains, launched a few days ago between Sochi and Gagra, were cancelled due to damage to the railway. The tracks destroyed by heavy rains in Abkhazia are being repaired.

High-speed electric trains do not run between Sochi and Gagra, Abkhazia railway reports.

This is due to the destruction of the railway in the Gagra region as a result of heavy rains and, presumably, a tornado that took place yesterday.

Repair of tracks began yesterday. Russian specialists are also participating in the work.

Trains run to Tsandripsh station

At the moment, all trains from Russia run only to the Tsandripsh station. There is a bus transfer between the station and Sukhum.

It is possible to get to the train that goes from Sukhum to Moscow and Saint Petersburg by free bus from Sukhum, Novy Afon, Gudauta and Gagra.