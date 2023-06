20 Jun. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, a forest fire broke out near the airport in the Aksu district of Antalya province.

The fire started for an unknown reason in the forest near the municipality of Çankaya.

Firefighters put out the fire, but a strong wind makes it difficult. It spreads the flames.

Locals help to put out the fire. They are involved in work near the settlements and the D400 highway.