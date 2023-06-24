Azerbaijan shows Lachin to foreign diplomats

24 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: azertag.az

Today, members of the diplomatic missions located in Azerbaijan visited the Lachin district, where they got acquainted with the implementation of projects for the revival of the liberated territories in Lachin and Zabukh, and also got acquainted with the true state of affairs at the checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.

Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Lachin district this afternoon. As part of the trip, members of the diplomatic corps were presented with the state of affairs at the border checkpoint installed on April 23 at the entrance from Armenia to the Lachin road in Azerbaijan.

In total, 60 members of diplomatic missions, including military attachés, arrived in the Lachin district. They represent 33 foreign states and 10 international organisations.

The situation at the Lachin border checkpoint

Diplomats received comprehensive information about the incident on June 15, when the Armenian military attacked Azerbaijani border guards and Russian peacekeepers on the territory of Azerbaijan directly at the Lachin BCP. Then, one of the Azerbaijani border guards was wounded. During the investigation, the free crossing of the BCP is temporarily suspended.

At the same time, members of the diplomatic missions were informed that the road is not closed completely. Currently, work is underway to organize the transportation of seriously ill patients with the participation of the ICRC.

Construction work in Lachin and Zabukh

Then the diplomats went to the city of Lachin, where they were introduced to the process of reconstruction and construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure. The local population partially returned to Lachin, and members of the diplomatic missions held a separate meeting with them.

The diplomats also visited the Flag Square in Lachin, Heydar Aliyev Street and the Lachin embankment on the Khakari River, and then went to the Lachin Agricultural Industry Park.

Then the members of the diplomatic missions arrived in the village of Zabukh, closest to the Armenian border, where they also got acquainted with the process of residential and infrastructure building. From there they went to see the smart village of Agali (Zangilan district).