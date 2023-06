27 Jun. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Dagestan settlement of Kirovaul, which is located in the Kizilyurt district, will be called Manapkala. The decision was made at the 24th session of the Dagestan Parliament.

The village in the Kizilyurt district was renamed in honor of the famous Russian and Dagestan coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Let us remind you that the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov passed away in July 2020 after COVID-19 complications.