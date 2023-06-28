Vacation and other issues: Putin holds meeting on tourism in Dagestan

28 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting in Derbent on the development of tourism in the North Caucasus. Ministers and heads of North Caucasus Federal District are participating in the meeting via videoconferencing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a working visit to Derbent, where he is holding a meeting on the development of tourism in the North Caucasus. Ministers participate in it in a video format. Senator from Dagestan Suleiman Kerimov, presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika, head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and mayor of Derbent Rustambek Pirmagomedov are also participating in the meeting.

Before the meeting, Putin was given a tour of the Naryn-Kala citadel and Derbent's Juma Mosque. He left an entry in the book of honored guests of the memorial complex, wishing the implementation of all plans.

The Russian leader was also presented with a Koran. He noted that the Koran is a shrine for Muslims, comparing the attitude towards the Holy Scripture in Russia and other countries.

Speaking about tourism in the region, the head of state underlined the need to consider the issue of allocating funds for the implementation of projects and plans aimed at developing this sector.

© Photo: Kremlin website

Also at the meeting, Putin touched upon the issue of the sea tourism and auto-tourism development in the North Caucasus, that, according to him, should exceed world standards.

© Photo: Kremlin website

In addition, Vladimir Putin pointed to the failure to comply with the decision to exempt travel operators from VAT. According to the leader of the state, this bill should definitely be considered during the spring session. In addition, he demanded to simplify the visits of foreign tourists to Russia through the introduction of electronic visas.