Türkiye becomes BSEC Chairman

1 Jul. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye will chair the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) for the next six months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country informed.

"On the 100th anniversary of our republic, we assume the chairmanship of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). We are ready for an active chairmanship that will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity, that today are as never before important in the Black Sea region,”

– Turkish Foreign Ministry informs.

What are the goals of the BSEC

The list of BSEC goals includes strengthening mutual respect and trust between the member countries, expanding cooperation based on the principles and norms of international law, improving the business environment, encouraging individual and collective initiatives of enterprises and companies, as well as developing economic cooperation.