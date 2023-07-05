OPEC invites Azerbaijan

5 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

OPEC offered Azerbaijan to join the organization. However, Baku is not currently considering to joining OPEC.

Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais offered Azerbaijan to join the organization.

He did not disclose the response of Baku, which is currently a member of the OPEC + coalition.

In turn, the head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, said that Baku is not currently considering joining the organization.

However, the minister added that such issues are still being raised. Currently, the minister is participating in the OPEC seminar, where the issue of expanding the membership is discussed.