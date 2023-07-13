Georgia bans wheat imports until November

13 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia introduced a ban on the import of wheat. Amid heavy rains, crops fail to meet quality standards, forcing farmers to feed wheat to livestock.

Georgia introduced restrictions on wheat imports until November 1 this year, the government of the republic informed.

According to the government, the corresponding decision was made at the Economic Council in connection with the poor harvest.

"Due to heavy rainfall in Kakheti, a significant part of the wheat crop does not meet the requirements of food wheat, as a result of which farmers have to sell wheat as feed for livestock. It was decided to limit the import of milled wheat until November 1, 2023,”

- the government press-service informs.