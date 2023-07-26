It is inadmissible to block Agdam-Khankendi road, Hikmet Hajiyev says

26 Jul. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Hikmet Hajiyev's social networks

At a meeting with the ambassadors, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan stated that it is inadmissible to block the Agdam-Khankendi road. Hikmet Hajiyev recalled that an agreement on its use was reached at a meeting of heads of state in Brussels.

The Armenian population of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan was actually held hostage by the puppet leaders of the separatists, who blocked the Aghdam-Khankendi road and do not allow it to be used for the supply of goods, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said at a meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union, Türkiye, the US and Switzerland.

The diplomat stressed that the Armenian authorities arrange political manipulations and are engaged in speculation about the Lachin road, which is open for the passage of doctors, patients and deliveries for the same purposes.

Hikmet Hajiyev recalled the agreement reached after the meeting in Brussels, according to which major deliveries will be made along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which the ICRC confirmed in its statement.