Russian plane with football players denied landing in Georgia

27 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Georgia, the plane with the FC Aktobe team on board was not allowed to land in Kutaisi. According to the authorities, the issue arose because of the Russian air carrier.

In Georgia, the plane of the Russian airlines with FC Aktobe team (Kazakhstan) on board was denied landing.

The aviation authorities of the republic explained that the refusal is due to the fact that UVT AERO is a subject to the European Union sanctions.

The FC Aktobe football players got to Kutaisi by SCAT Airlines plane.

UEFA Europe Conference League match

The meeting of the 2nd round of qualification between Kutaisi FC Torpedo and FC Aktobe will take place tonight.