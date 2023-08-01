US can help Georgia turn one of country's airports into transport hub

1 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is ready to assist Georgia in turning Kutaisi airport into a transport hub. This is stated on the pages of the American Embassy on the social networks.

The diplomatic mission noted that the air harbor of this Georgian city has great potential for this.

"If it becomes a hub for the export of agricultural products, it will bring the great benefit to the farmers of Western Georgia . The United States is ready to help Kutaisi Airport in this regard",

the US Embassy said.

The Embassy also said that the USA had already begun its work in this direction. In particular, work is currently underway to establish a maintenance center, as well as to improve marketing.