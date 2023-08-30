Russia remains leader in non-oil imports from Azerbaijan

30 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, the export of Azerbaijani non-oil goods to Russia in June this year amounted to over $148 million.

The organization said that Russia had become a leader in the purchase of these goods from Azerbaijan. Along with it, Türkiye and Georgia became the main importers of Azerbaijani non-oil products.

The Center emphasized that in June 2023 Türkiye bought goods from Azerbaijan for almost $48 million. Purchases of Georgian goods amounted to more than $19 million.