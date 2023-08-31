Yerevan disrupted agreement on opening of Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin roads

31 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side has already thwarted the agreements on the opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin roads several times. According to the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, this indicates an unwillingness to reintegrate into Azerbaijan.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the administration's foreign policy department Hikmet Hajiyev commented on his previous statement on the opening of the Lachin road within 24 hours after the unblocking of the Agdam-Khankendi road.

"As for the issue of opening the Lachin road within 24 hours, I note once again that last time - on August 15 - right on this road we announced that an agreement had been reached,”

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.