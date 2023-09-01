Putin to meet with Xi Jinping soon

1 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Vladimir Putin at ”A Talk About Important Things” open lesson announced an imminent meeting with Xi Jinping. He noted the leaders of the two states call each other friends.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin at an open lesson ”A Talk About Important Things” announced an imminent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He noted that many events are planned in the near future, during which meetings of the heads of the two states may take place.

"He calls me his friend, I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who personally does a lot for the development of Russian-Chinese relations and ties in various fields,”

- Vladimir Putin said.