Moscow subway extended to Vnukovo airport

6 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Two new stations of Moscow subway have been opened in the capital. One of them - near the Vnukovo airport.

New subway stations "Pykhtino" and "Vnukovo Airport" were opened today in the capital.

“We have completed the construction of one of the longest metro lines, Solntsevskaya Vetka, from Delovoy Tsentr to Vnukovo Airport. <…> Today we are launching the last two stations, Pykhtino and Vnukovo. Now it takes only 40 minutes to get to the largest airports in the country. The unique line connects the city center and the operating airport,”

- Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.