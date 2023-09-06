New press secretary of President appointed in Kazakhstan

6 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tokayev's new press secretary is the former chief editor of the Aikyn newspaper.

Nurmukhamed Baigaraev became the new head of the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Baygarayev Nurmukhamed Ismanovich has been appointed press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,”

- the press service of the leader of Kazakhstan informs.

Previously, he served as deputy press secretary of the country's leader, and before that he was an editor-in-chief of the Aikyn newspaper.

Baygaraev's predecessor, Ruslan Zheldibay, was appointed Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and Communications.