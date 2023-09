8 Sep. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of Kalbajar residents will continue between 2024 and 2025. It is planned that about 13 thousand people will return to their hometown. It is specified that more than 5 thousand people will come to the city, about 8 thousand residents will go to the distric's villages and settlements.

It also became known that in three years it is planned to restore 15 settlements in the Kalbajar district: a city, a town and 13 villages.