Russian Foreign Ministry hands note of protest to Armenian ambassador

8 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian Ambassador was summoned today to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A note of protest was sent to Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

Today, the Armenian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutyunyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The corresponding message was published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recently, the leadership and political elite of Armenia have expressed doubts about the feasibility of allied ties, both within the CSTO and with Russia in general. The Armenian side also expresses doubts regarding the degree of feasibility of all trilateral agreements between the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani post-war normalization.

“In this regard, the Ambassador of Armenia in Moscow Vagharshak Harutyunyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In addition, a note of protest was sent, which indicated the unacceptability of the offensive statements of the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, made on September 6 to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Department of Information and Press Maria Zakharova and the Russian Foreign Ministry as a whole,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation informs.