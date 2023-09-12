Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with new commander of Russian peacekeepers

12 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the commander of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov, who in turn introduced the new commander of the Russian peacekeepers Kirill Kulakov, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

At the meeting Hasanov emphasized that Russian-Azerbaijani relations were based on friendship and mutual trust. He also spoke about the recent increase in the number of provocations committed by Armenian militants on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Salyukov expressed gratitude for the reception and reminded that bilateral relations had historical roots, and Baku and Moscow were strategic partners.