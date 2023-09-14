Five new hotels to be opened in Nalchik

14 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In two-three years, Nalchik will be able to accommodate 10% more tourists with five new hotels that will be built in Kabardino-Balkaria.

According to the development plan for the capital of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Nalchik will have five new hotels by 2026.

“Today it is necessary to continue to develop the infrastructure of the resort, to increase the number of rooms, including those with superior comfort. A master plan for the development of the Nalchik resort has been developed, which allows this work to be carried out systematically. By 2026, five new large hotels will be built in Nalchik. Due to this, accommodation inventory will be increased by 755 rooms,”

- Head of the Republic Kazbek Kokov said.