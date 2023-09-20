Azerbaijan did everything possible to minimize civilian casualties

20 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku took all necessary measures to ensure that civilians were not harmed during the anti-terrorist operation, unlike the Armenian Armed Forces that, on the contrary, placed military facilities where civilians live, Hikmet Hajiyev said.

During the local anti-terrorist activities, Azerbaijan did everything possible to minimize the number of civilian casualties, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He drew attention to the fact that the videos published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense prove that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not strike military infrastructure if there were civilian objects nearby.

The diplomat recalled that SMS messages with information about local anti-terrorist measures were sent to the civilian population.