Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sets up tents for Armenian residents of Karabakh

23 Sep. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has organized tent camps for the Armenians of Karabakh. Photos from places for temporary accomodation have been published.

It is specified that the tents are set up at three places:

Kalbajar,

Fizuli,

Aghdam.

The tents' total capacity is 1000 seats.

The Armenian population of Karabakh is receiving assistance, which is provided by the Azerbaijani police.

Humanitarian cargo delivered to Khankendi from Baku

Yesterday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan organized the delivery of humanitarian cargo along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. The column left in the morning and came back in the evening.

Food and hygiene items were delivered to the Armenian population of Karabakh:

two trucks of 20 tons each with food and hygiene supplies,

two cars with bread.



Such cargo will be also sent in the future.









