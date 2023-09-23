Sergey Lavrov meets with Foreign Ministers of Türkiye and Iran

23 Sep. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly held in New York, there was a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Iran and Türkiye.

Before the meeting, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian had brief face-to-face talks. A little later, Hakan Fidan joined them, the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

After taking photographs together, the ministers began negotiations, and a little later they were joined by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

During the meeting, the Heads of the Foreign Affairs departments of the three countries discussed regional and international issues. The main issue was the post-conflict reconstruction of Syria and the provision of humanitarian assistance to it, the Russian diplomatic department reports.

"An in-depth exchange of views was held on the development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and around it, focusing on the tasks of ensuring sustainable stabilization in this country. In this context, the leading role of the "Astana format" was emphasized as well as the commitment of the three of guarantor states to continue consolidated efforts to promote a comprehensive settlement in Syria based on strict adherence to the principles of respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. The need for mobilizing external assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic was emphasized, including in the interests of its post-conflict reconstruction and enhancing the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland",



the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

After the meeting, the ministers discussed with the UN Special Envoy for Syria the progress of the political process, as well as the establishment of effective activities of the inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee.