23 Sep. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian separatists in Karabakh agreed to lay down their arms, but before leaving their positions in Agder, they left many deadly "gifts". According to photos published on social networks, there are anti-tank mines on the roads of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

The photos clearly show that the Armenians are mining the road, using one of the most powerful Soviet anti-tank mines, the TM-57, in order to inflict maximum damage on vehicles that will move along these roads. In addition to this, these mines can be set to non-removable regime, which makes the process of clearing them very difficult.

The practice of "mine terrorism" among the Karabakh separatists is not new: let us remind you that the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh began after civilians were killed by a mine explosion under the wheels of a car on the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. A few hours later, four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs exploded.

A lot of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were cleared two days ago in the village of Cherektar, in the Kalbajar region of the country. The day before a tractor exploded on a mine in Shusha, and only by chance there were no casualties.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was carried out to restore the constitutional order throughout the Karabakh economic region. High precision weapons were used only against military objects of the Armenian Armed Forces and Armenian illegal armed groups. Civilian infrastructure and the civilian population were not the targets of the operation.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to implement the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9-10, 2020, to stop military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh economic region, to withdraw the Armenian Armed Forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby ensured the safety of the civilian population and the reconstruction works in the region.