Karabakh caves become UNESCO World Heritage Site

23 Sep. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The nomination "Azykh and Taglar caves - prehistoric places of Azerbaijan", located in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was included on the Tentative list by the decision of the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO reported.

The transnational nominations "The Hirkan Forests" and "Cultural Landscape of Khinalig and Nomadic Route" located on the territory of the Hirkan National Park of Azerbaijan were also included in the organization's World Heritage List, AZERTAC reports.

At a meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Armenia opposed the inclusion of two unique monuments in Karabakh in the Tentative list of Azerbaijan, but the leadership of the Committee ignored this statement.

The leadership of the Committee was informed that during the Armenian occupation, one of the oldest human settlements in the world in the Khojavend region - the Azykh Cave - became the target of Armenian vandalism. The Armenian occupiers carried out illegal excavations in it with the involvement of foreign scientists.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, part of the artifacts discovered in the Azykh Cave during illegal archaeological excavations was delivered to Baku and transferred to the Archaeological Fund of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of ANAS. Archaeological research will be carried out there after an assessment of the current state of the monument.