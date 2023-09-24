Armenian residents of Karabakh apply for Azerbaijani passports

24 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of applying for Azerbaijani citizenship by Armenian residents of Khankendi has begun. This statement was made by the Head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic, Elshad Hajiyev.

"Any resident of Armenian origin living in this territory can apply for this; their cases are the focus of attention",



the Representative of the Ministry said.

Azerbaijan ensures the safety of civilians in Karabakh

The Head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan spoke about the measures taken for the safety of the civilian population in the Karabakh region.

He recalled the establishment of tent cities operating on a temporary basis in Kalbajar, Fuzuli and Aghdam. Eyvazov explained that in each town there are about a thousand people who receive food and water. The towns also have electricity.

"As for Khankendi, the situation there is quite stable. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan carry out tasks in cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Our army, working closely with the peacekeepers, is implementing all measures to ensure the safety of the civilian population, ethnic Armenians living there and those returning to their houses",



the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

Eyvazov clarified that the Azerbaijani army continued disarmament of the Armenian illegal armed groups in Karabakh.