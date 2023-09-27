Don fish farms to grow trout and sturgeon

27 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: government of the Rostov region

In the nearest time, fish farms will operate on the Don. They will specialize in the full cycle of growing valuable species of sturgeon and trout, as well as processing them.

By 2025, a whole complex of factories for the production of feed for valuable fish, as well as the cultivation and processing of sturgeon and trout, will be operational in the Rostov region. The relevant agreement was signed by the regional governor Vasily Golubev and representatives of the Ecodon company at the International Fishery Forum in St. Petersburg.

The construction of a plant for the production of feed for valuable fish species has already begun; it is being built in the Azov region and will be able to annually produce 30,000 tons of feed that will be supplied both to Russia and other countries.