Azerbaijan registers Armenians from Khankendi

The Azerbaijani leadership initiated the start of registration of Armenians living in Karabakh to determine their legal status.

According to data provided by the administration of the President of Azerbaijan, in order to ensure the sustainable reintegration of the Armenian population of the region, the working group for resolving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in Karabakh was given instructions related to establishing the legal status of these individuals.

“As part of this activity, the first stage provides for the registration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region,”

– the administration press service informs.