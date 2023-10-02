Moscow works with Baku to stabilize situation in Karabakh, Russian FM says

2 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is working with Azerbaijan and partners to stabilize the situation in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today at a press conference following the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Our peacekeepers are doing everything possible. We cannot restrain people who want to leave Karabakh for Russia. We are working with Azerbaijani colleagues and neighbors to stabilize the situation in Karabakh,”

- Sergey Lavrov said.