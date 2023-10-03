Azerbaijan broadcasts television in Khankendi

3 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In accordance with the request by representatives of the Armenian residents of Khankendi during a meeting regarding the organization of radio and television broadcasting, the situation with broadcasting in the region was studied, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said.

As a result of the conducted radio monitoring, seven radio and nine television programs in Azerbaijan were broadcast through the Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station in many territories of the Karabakh region, including Khankendi.