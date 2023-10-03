Armenian militants surrender over 57 mln ammunition

3 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Armenian armed forces handed over 57 mln ammunition, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports. Baku and Russian peacekeepers continue to work to restore gas supply to the region.

Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan handed over around 57 mln ammunition, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“As of October 3, the following were taken into account: 79 units of armored vehicles, 93 units of automotive vehicles, 113 units of air defense equipment, 96 units of field artillery guns, MLRS and mortars, 1 unit of UAV, more than 7,000 units of small arms and anti-tank weapons, about 57,6 mln ammunition,”

- the Russian ministry reports.

The department emphasized that Azerbaijan, together with Russian peacekeepers, continues to work to restore gas supply to the region.