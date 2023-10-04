Illegal dumps found in Dagestani village

4 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Rosselkhoznadzor

Three illegal landfills were eliminated by Rosselkhoznadzor in Dagestan. They were found by department specialists on agricultural lands.

Illegal accumulations of garbage were discovered in one of the villages of the Kumtorkalinsky district of Dagestan. The relevant photos were published by Rosselkhoznadzor.

“Three unauthorized landfills were identified on agricultural lands that were leased by the Rassvet agricultural cooperative,”

– the ministry informs.

Rosselkhoznadzor sent the enterprise a corresponding warning, and the cooperative took action. Waste was removed from all three territories. All landfills were destroyed.