Azerbaijan brings charges against separatists Sahakyan, Ghukasyan and Ishkhanyan

5 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from the video of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

The ex-leaders of the liquidated illegal separatist regime in Khankendi are accused of sponsoring terrorism and a number of other serious crimes. Charges have already been brought against Sahakyan, Ghukasyan and Ishkhanyan, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reports.

The former leaders of the now liquidated illegal regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan and David Ishkhanyan, have been charged, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reported.

The investigation revealed the validity of suspicions of the involvement of separatists Sahakyan, Ghukasyan and Ishkhanyan in the formation and organization of activities of armed formations not provided for by Azerbaijani legislation on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic. They are also suspected of financing terrorism by supplying illegal armed groups with money, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition. They did this knowing that the illegal acquisition of property, in whole or in part, directly and indirectly, would be used by militants to commit terrorist acts.

“Currently, investigative and operational activities are ongoing,”

– the State Security Service of Azerbaijan informs.

Three separatists who played the roles of “president” and “acting president” in Khankendi are accused under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including “financing terrorism”, “repeated commission of terrorism by an organized group, using firearms, explosives and explosive devices”, “the creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law and participation in their activities.”