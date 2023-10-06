UN mission to visit Karabakh once again

6 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The second visit of the UN mission to Khankendi will take place soon. This became known during a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the head of the WHO European Bureau.

The UN mission will once again visit the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the visit will take place in the coming days.

On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with WHO regional head for Europe Hans Kluge, announced that a UN mission would soon return to Karabakh. This time, among the delegation members will be representatives of various agencies of the world organization. The Azerbaijani leader noted that Baku welcomes the visit of UN representatives to the region.