Three more posts of Russian peacekeepers scaled down in Karabakh

6 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the dismantling of three more peacekeeping posts in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. They were located in Askeran, Shusha and Agder.

