Hezbollah threatens US

9 Oct. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah warned the United States of a possible attack.

US warships moved closer to the Israeli coast, after which Hezbollah released a statement noting that if the US military intervenes in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, they will have to deal with Hezbollah militants, AFP reports.

"If the US intervenes directly, all US positions in the region will become legitimate targets of the resistance axis and will face our attacks. And on that day there will be no red line",



Hezbollah said.