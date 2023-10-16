Ilham Aliyev: obsession over “great Armenia” made separatists miserable

16 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khankendi on Monday.

While inspecting the office of one of the so-called “leaders” of Armenian separatist, the Azerbaijani leader noticed a pseudo-historical map of the “great Armenia” on the table.

“There it is, their illness, “great Armenia”. It's exactly what has made them miserable,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

On September 19, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces successfully carried out anti-terrorist measures of a local nature to restore the constitutional order in the Karabakh economic region. As a result, the illegal separatist regime in Khankendi “dissolved itself,” the leaders were put in pre-trial detention, while the militants were liquidated.