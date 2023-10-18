Unknown attacked prosecutor in Yerevan

18 Oct. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The attack on a prosecutor took place in Yerevan. As a result, one person was injured. A criminal investigation is underway.

An attempted murder of a government official occurred in the capital of Armenia. The corresponding media reports were confirmed by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The emergency happened near a court located in the Ajapnyak district of Yerevan.

The Investigative Committee clarified that the investigation is initiated under the article of attempted murder.

One person needed medical assistance, the prosecutor was not injured. A car parked near the court was damaged as a result of the shooting.

Law enforcement officers are finding out the details of the crime.