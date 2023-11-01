New Turkish ambassador takes up his duties in Moscow

1 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The new Turkish Ambassador to Russia has taken up his duties. He was appointed to the post in June this year. Before that, he worked as a press secretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and consul in St. Petersburg.

The new head of the Turkish diplomatic mission in Moscow, Tanju Bilgic, has begun his work, the press service of the Turkish Embassy in Russia reports.

Bilgic served as press secretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and before that he was consul in St. Petersburg. He also worked as the head of the diplomatic mission in Serbia and was the director general of the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Bilgic was appointed ambassador to Russia in June this year.