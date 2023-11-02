Intellectual Property Agency: Armenian "Spring" plagiarized from Azerbaijani song

2 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian performers have appropriated the famous song Sənə qurban, the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan reports.

Experts are investigating the misappropriation and distribution of a song called "Garun" ("Spring") on Youtube. It was based on the music of the Azerbaijani composer Alakbar Taghiyev for the song Sənə qurban. The work was first performed in 1968. This song is included in the "Golden Fund" of Azerbaijan Radio.

"The song performed under the name "Garun" coincides with the musical work of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Alekper Tağıyev Sənə qurban. Let us note that this song was written by Alakbar Taghiyev to the words of the Azerbaijani poet Mikayil Mushfig and was first performed by Zeinab Khanlarova in 1968",

the Azerbaijani Intellectual Property Agency said.

The Agency emphasized that this song was registered in 1978 with the Intellectual Property Agency, which was then called the Azerbaijan Branch of the All-Union Copyright Agency.

"Later it was performed under the name "Garun" ("Spring") by Armenian singers Tigran Asatryan, Spitakci Hayko, Iranian-American pop singer of Armenian origin Andranik Madadyan and others. All archival documents indicate that the song Sənə qurban belongs to Azerbaijani authors",

the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan said.

The information about the musical work posted under the name "Garun" on the YouTube channel does not mention the name of the composer Alakbar Taghiyev, which violates his personal and property rights as the author.

According to the Agency, this fact is another example of long-term plagiarism by Armenian people in the field of music and literature.