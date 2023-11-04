4 Nov. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A Kremlin official spoke about surprises in the Russian economy. Even the Ministry of Economic Development did not predict such an outcome.

The press secretary of the Russian head of state said that the domestic economy is showing excellent results.

“The growth of the Russian economy at the end of the year is expected at 2.8%, this is an excellent and surprising result even for the authorities,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

He further noted that the results are very good. Moreover, the government did not expect this: in particular, the Ministry of Economic Development published a forecast of a 1.2% growth.