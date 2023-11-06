Rotation of peacekeepers in Karabakh economic region ends

6 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rotation of peacekeepers has ended in Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a bulletin.

"The rotation of peacekeeping personnel, as well as the sending of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation for scheduled repairs have been completed",

the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

In addition to this, the Ministry announced that the peacekeepers had closed another observation post. It is located in the Shusha district.

Let us note that in total, over the past month and a half, 26 posts have been closed: 10 observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts.

Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Tripartite Declaration, which marked the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war and the surrender of Armenia. The document was signed on the night of November 9-10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation.