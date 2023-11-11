Iran calls for sanctions against Israel

11 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian President called on Islamic countries to impose sanctions against Israel. He also noted that all those involved in the shelling of Gaza must be tried.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Iranian President said that the Islamic world must unite and impose sanctions against the Jewish state.

Moreover, on behalf of the people of Iran, he expressed gratitude to the Palestinian Hamas radicals, noting that they were left with no options.

“There is no other way but to resist Israel. We kiss the Hamas hands for its resistance to the Israeli regime,”

– Ebrahim Raisi said.

In addition, he stated that all those involved in the shelling of Gaza must be tried, and also, addressing Tel Aviv, called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory of the Palestinian enclave.