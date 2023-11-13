Batumi-Tbilisi train delayed due to power surges

13 Nov. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Batumi-Tbilisi passenger train was delayed due to a technical problem that unexpectedly arose in the high voltage network, the Georgian Railway (GZD) reported.

"The Batumi-Tbilisi train was delayed due to surges in the high voltage network. The technical team of the Georgian Railway is already working to eliminate the fault",

the Georgian Railway announced.

According to the State Railways, eliminating the fault will take a minimum amount of time, after which traffic will be resumed. The passengers' reaction to the unexpected emergency is not reported.