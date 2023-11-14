Russians choose Shahdag

14 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the eve of the start of the winter season, Russian tourists are massively booking tours to the Azerbaijani ski resort Shahdag. The press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry noted that in addition to this destination, Russian citizens most often choose resorts in Georgia, Armenia and Serbia.

"Russian skiers and snowboarders have begun to actively book tours to foreign mountain resorts. The top sellers are resorts in the CIS countries and Georgia, but there are also requests for European destinations Italy and Serbia",

the Russian Union of Travel Industry said.

Representatives of the tour operator Fun&Sun also confirmed the popularity of Shahdag. In addition to this, citizens of the Russian Federation are going to celebrate the winter holidays in Tsakhkadzor (Armenia) and Turkish Kayseri and Uludag. The company noted that most often Russian travelers prefer domestic resorts.

"The popularity of Shahdag resort in Azerbaijan has increased significantly. It attracts visitors with its good price-quality ratio, the absence of visa formalities and a relatively short flight. The tickets are sold for the period of six months in advance. Tourists appreciated the prices and conditions of the early booking, under which they were able to save up to 40% of the cost of the tour",

PR Director of Fun&Sun Olga Ivanova said.

In addition to this, Russian tour operators noted that demand for Asian mountain resorts had increased among Russian tourists. Tours to South Korea and Japan are getting popular.