Russia continues to pay to WADA

18 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to pay the mandatory contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency every year, the Russian Ministry of Sports reports. However, payment is impossible without meeting certain conditions, the ministry said.

The annual contribution to WADA will be paid in 2023 - the Russian side does not abandon its obligation, but there is a nuance, as follows from the statement of the Ministry of Sports.

The department explained that the payment will be made based on the general formula for financing the organization, which is not currently available.

The ministry recalled that instead of such a formula, the Copenhagen Declaration adopted in 2023 and having no legal force is applied. How exactly payments will be made is decided by each specific region.