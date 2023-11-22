Armenia proposes Azerbaijan to resume border delimitation

22 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities proposed the Azerbaijani side to hold a meeting of delimitation commissions on the state border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Armenian side continues to believe that despite all the difficulties and challenges, there is a real possibility of peace between the two countries, which can be implemented if there is political will on both sides. The Armenian side continues to demonstrate such will. One of the manifestations of this will is the fact that Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to hold a meeting of the border delimitation commissions right on the state border between the two countries," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Armenia handed over the sixth draft of a peace agreement to Azerbaijan on November 21,