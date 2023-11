24 Nov. 13:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past 24 hours, Russian peacekeepers have closed another post in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the post was located in the Lachin district.

Let us remind you that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020