Azerbaijan to carry out unscheduled measles vaccination

29 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, in connection with the alarming situation with increasing cases of measles, decided to carry out unscheduled vaccination of children whose parents had previously refused vaccination.

Medical institutions of Azerbaijan will compile lists of children who were not vaccinated against measles and will carry out unscheduled vaccinations, the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the country's Ministry of Health reported.

Azerbaijani doctors are alarmed by the fact that a difficult situation has arisen in the country with the “children’s” disease. Since April, regular outbreaks of the disease have been periodically observed, mostly children suffering from it. To date, 284 cases of measles infection have been registered in the country, and only 12% of cases, 35 people, are adults.