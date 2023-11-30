Egypt and Qatar work on extension of truce in Gaza

30 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatari and Egyptian authorities continue working on the extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza. It is planned to extend it for another 2 days. At this time, an exchange is also scheduled to take place, during which hostages held by Hamas terrorists will be exchanged for the prisoners in Israel.

"Egyptian-Qatari contacts continue with the aim of the extension of the humanitarian truce for another two days in order to achieve a ceasefire and to release of more hostages and prisoners",

Head of the Egyptian State Information Service Diaa Rashwan said.

In addition to this, mediators are working to increase the volume of humanitarian aid to Gaza.